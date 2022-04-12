How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (59 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: United Center
Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Chicago
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/24/2022
Kings
Blackhawks
4-3 (F/SO) CHI
Los Angeles and Chicago Stats
- The Kings are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (188 in 72 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (210 in 74).
- Los Angeles is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2 (0.0 per game).
- Chicago has a -65 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.9% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 47 (killing off 76.6% of penalties, 22nd in league).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 61 points in 74 games.
- Adrian Kempe has 48 points (0.7 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Trevor Moore's season total of 45 points has come from 14 goals and 31 assists.
- In 39 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 103 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1022 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 81 points (1.2 per game), with 22 goals and 59 assists in 68 games (playing 21:41 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 67 total points (0.9 per game), with 39 goals and 28 assists in 72 games.
- Seth Jones has 47 points so far, including five goals and 42 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 656 total saves, allowing 84 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
