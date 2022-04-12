Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (59 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Los Angeles

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Chicago

3/24/2022

Kings

Blackhawks

4-3 (F/SO) CHI

Los Angeles and Chicago Stats

  • The Kings are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th on defense (3.5 against).
  • The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (188 in 72 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (210 in 74).
  • Los Angeles is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2 (0.0 per game).
  • Chicago has a -65 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.9% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 47 (killing off 76.6% of penalties, 22nd in league).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 61 points in 74 games.
  • Adrian Kempe has 48 points (0.7 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 16 assists.
  • Trevor Moore's season total of 45 points has come from 14 goals and 31 assists.
  • In 39 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 103 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1022 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 81 points (1.2 per game), with 22 goals and 59 assists in 68 games (playing 21:41 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 67 total points (0.9 per game), with 39 goals and 28 assists in 72 games.
  • Seth Jones has 47 points so far, including five goals and 42 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 656 total saves, allowing 84 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
