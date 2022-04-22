Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (41-27-10) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (26-40-11) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are seventh (with 92 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (63 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Los Angeles and Chicago Stats
- The Kings are 21st in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th on defense (3.6 against).
- The Blackhawks are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Kings are 12th in goals allowed (2.9).
- Los Angeles is -3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
- Chicago has a -71 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 51 power-play goals (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
- The Kings have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.6% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 25 goals and 64 assists in 73 games for Chicago add up to 89 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat has totaled 75 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 40 goals and 35 assists.
- Seth Jones has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 45 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has 781 saves while allowing 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 63 points in 78 games (18 goals and 45 assists).
- Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 75 games, with 34 goals and 16 assists.
- Phillip Danault's 49 points this season have come via 25 goals and 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1097 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/13/2022
Avalanche
L 9-3
Away
+224
4/16/2022
Blue Jackets
W 2-1
Home
-194
4/19/2022
Ducks
W 2-1
Away
-163
4/21/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-261
4/23/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
4/28/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Predators
L 4-3
Away
+240
4/18/2022
Flames
L 5-2
Home
+254
4/20/2022
Coyotes
W 4-3
Away
-163
4/21/2022
Kings
-
Away
+213
4/23/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
4/25/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.