Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (41-27-10) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (26-40-11) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are seventh (with 92 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (63 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Staples Center
  Arena: Staples Center

Los Angeles and Chicago Stats

  • The Kings are 21st in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th on defense (3.6 against).
  • The Blackhawks are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Kings are 12th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • Los Angeles is -3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
  • Chicago has a -71 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 51 power-play goals (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Kings have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.6% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 25 goals and 64 assists in 73 games for Chicago add up to 89 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat has totaled 75 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 40 goals and 35 assists.
  • Seth Jones has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 45 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has 781 saves while allowing 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 63 points in 78 games (18 goals and 45 assists).
  • Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 75 games, with 34 goals and 16 assists.
  • Phillip Danault's 49 points this season have come via 25 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1097 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Kings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/13/2022

Avalanche

L 9-3

Away

+224

4/16/2022

Blue Jackets

W 2-1

Home

-194

4/19/2022

Ducks

W 2-1

Away

-163

4/21/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-261

4/23/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

4/27/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

4/28/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Predators

L 4-3

Away

+240

4/18/2022

Flames

L 5-2

Home

+254

4/20/2022

Coyotes

W 4-3

Away

-163

4/21/2022

Kings

-

Away

+213

4/23/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-

4/25/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-

4/27/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

