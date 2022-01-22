Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Wild (22-10-3) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-6) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Wild sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 47 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 36 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 19:05 per game.

Mats Zuccarello has accumulated 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.

Ryan Hartman's 30 points this season have come via 16 goals and 14 assists.

Cam Talbot has conceded 71 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 710 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 34 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 7%.

Alex DeBrincat has posted 32 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and nine assists.

Seth Jones has 25 points so far, including three goals and 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league), with 777 total saves, giving up 71 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

