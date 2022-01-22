Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (22-10-3) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-6) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Wild sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 47 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 36 points.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6
Minnesota and Chicago Stats
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 19:05 per game.
- Mats Zuccarello has accumulated 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Ryan Hartman's 30 points this season have come via 16 goals and 14 assists.
- Cam Talbot has conceded 71 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 710 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).
Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 34 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 7%.
- Alex DeBrincat has posted 32 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and nine assists.
- Seth Jones has 25 points so far, including three goals and 22 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .916 save percentage (16th in the league), with 777 total saves, giving up 71 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)