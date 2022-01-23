Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (23-10-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank fifth in the Western Conference with 49 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 36 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Wild vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wild

-1.5

6

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 35 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up nine goals and 26 assists in 36 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 32 points this season, with 23 goals and nine assists.
  • Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 25 total points (three goals and 22 assists).
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 786 saves while giving up 75 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) and plays an average of 19:06 per game.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 23 assists to total 34 points (1.1 per game).
  • Ryan Hartman's 32 points this season have come via 18 goals and 14 assists.
  • Cam Talbot has allowed 71 goals (3.00 goals against average) and racked up 710 saves.

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Out (Lower Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body)

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

