Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (35-20-4) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in fifth place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6.5
Minnesota and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (third in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (24th).
- The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 22nd on defense (3.2 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +26 on the season (10th in NHL).
- Chicago's goal differential is -49 on the season (26th in the league).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (on 20.1% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 47 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 25th in league).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 19 goals and 48 assists in 57 games for Chicago add up to 67 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 55 total points this season. He has scored 34 goals and added 21 assists in 61 games.
- Seth Jones' three goals and 36 assists add up to 39 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has played 44 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1243 saves and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 75 points. He has 32 goals and 43 assists this season.
- Mats Zuccarello has 19 goals and 42 assists to total 61 points (1.2 per game).
- Kevin Fiala's season total of 54 points has come from 20 goals and 34 assists.
- In 25 games, Kaapo Kahkonen has conceded 66 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 668 saves.
Wild Injuries: None
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
