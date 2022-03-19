Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) chasing in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (35-20-4) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild sit in fifth place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6.5

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

On average, the Wild score 3.7 goals in a game (third in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (24th).

The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Wild are 22nd on defense (3.2 against).

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +26 on the season (10th in NHL).

Chicago's goal differential is -49 on the season (26th in the league).

The Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (on 20.1% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 47 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 25th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 19 goals and 48 assists in 57 games for Chicago add up to 67 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 55 total points this season. He has scored 34 goals and added 21 assists in 61 games.

Seth Jones' three goals and 36 assists add up to 39 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 44 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1243 saves and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 75 points. He has 32 goals and 43 assists this season.

Mats Zuccarello has 19 goals and 42 assists to total 61 points (1.2 per game).

Kevin Fiala's season total of 54 points has come from 20 goals and 34 assists.

In 25 games, Kaapo Kahkonen has conceded 66 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 668 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

