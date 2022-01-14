Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Chicago Blackhawks (13-18-5) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (8-23-4) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference and the Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Montreal

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Montreal Stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 27th defensively (3.5 against).

On average, the Canadiens put up 2.2 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Blackhawks allow 3.4 (24th).

Chicago has a -37 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

Montreal is 31st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -47.

On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 21 goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 31 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 29th in league).

The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 31 points in 32 games (seven goals and 24 assists).

Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and six assists to total 29 points (0.8 per game).

Seth Jones has scored three goals and added 22 assists through 35 games for Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 67 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 678 saves.

Chicago also makes use of Kevin Lankinen in goal. He has conceded 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 282 saves, with an .884 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki's 19 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 35 games.

Tyler Toffoli has amassed 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Drouin's five goals and 11 assists add up to 16 points this season.

Jake Allen has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 637 total saves, allowing 70 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Samuel Montembeault has made 340 total saves with an .895 save percentage, giving up 40 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Alex Belzile: Out (Health Protocols), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.