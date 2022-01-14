Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Chicago Blackhawks (13-18-5) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (8-23-4) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference and the Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Montreal

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Montreal

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blackhawks

-1.5

5.5

Chicago and Montreal Stats

  • The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 27th defensively (3.5 against).
  • On average, the Canadiens put up 2.2 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Blackhawks allow 3.4 (24th).
  • Chicago has a -37 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
  • Montreal is 31st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -47.
  • On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 21 goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 31 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 29th in league).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 31 points in 32 games (seven goals and 24 assists).
  • Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and six assists to total 29 points (0.8 per game).
  • Seth Jones has scored three goals and added 22 assists through 35 games for Chicago.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 67 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 678 saves.
  • Chicago also makes use of Kevin Lankinen in goal. He has conceded 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 282 saves, with an .884 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Montreal Impact Players

  • Nicholas Suzuki's 19 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 35 games.
  • Tyler Toffoli has amassed 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.
  • Jonathan Drouin's five goals and 11 assists add up to 16 points this season.
  • Jake Allen has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 637 total saves, allowing 70 goals (2.9 goals against average).
  • Samuel Montembeault has made 340 total saves with an .895 save percentage, giving up 40 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Alex Belzile: Out (Health Protocols), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17475945
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Pumas UNAM
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pumas UNAM

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy