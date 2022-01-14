Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes the Chicago Blackhawks (13-18-5) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (8-23-4) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference and the Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
5.5
Chicago and Montreal Stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 27th defensively (3.5 against).
- On average, the Canadiens put up 2.2 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Blackhawks allow 3.4 (24th).
- Chicago has a -37 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
- Montreal is 31st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -47.
- On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 21 goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 31 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 29th in league).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 31 points in 32 games (seven goals and 24 assists).
- Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and six assists to total 29 points (0.8 per game).
- Seth Jones has scored three goals and added 22 assists through 35 games for Chicago.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 67 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 678 saves.
- Chicago also makes use of Kevin Lankinen in goal. He has conceded 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 282 saves, with an .884 save percentage.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki's 19 points are pivotal for Montreal. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 35 games.
- Tyler Toffoli has amassed 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.
- Jonathan Drouin's five goals and 11 assists add up to 16 points this season.
- Jake Allen has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 637 total saves, allowing 70 goals (2.9 goals against average).
- Samuel Montembeault has made 340 total saves with an .895 save percentage, giving up 40 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Alex Belzile: Out (Health Protocols), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
