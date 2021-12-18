Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule includes the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-2) hosting the Nashville Predators (18-10-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th and the Predators third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Nashville

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Nashville

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Nashville Stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in the league in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Predators are 11th defensively (2.7 against).

On average, the Predators score 2.9 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (22nd).

Chicago is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -26 (-0.9 per game).

Nashville is +8 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have scored 20 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 16 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's top contributors (24 total points), having collected seven goals and 17 assists.

Seth Jones has accumulated 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 20 assists.

Alex DeBrincat has scored 16 goals and added six assists through 28 games for Chicago.

In 19 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 52 goals (2.7 per game) and has recorded 547 saves (28.8 per game).

Kevin Lankinen has an .882 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 247 saves (24.7 per game), and has conceded 33 goals (3.3 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 10 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for Nashville add up to 28 total points on the season.

Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for Nashville with 27 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 22 assists in 28 games.

Matt Duchene has netted 13 goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Juuse Saros has a .925 save percentage (11th in the league), with 619 total saves (26.9 per game), conceding 50 goals (2.2 per game).

Predators Injuries: Mikael Granlund: Out (COVID-19), Michael McCarron: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Johansen: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Matt Luff: Out (COVID-19), Ben Harpur: Out (COVID-19), Matt Duchene: Day To Day (Upper Body), Phillip Tomasino: Out (COVID-19)

