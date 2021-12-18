Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL schedule includes the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-2) hosting the Nashville Predators (18-10-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th and the Predators third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Nashville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
5.5
Chicago and Nashville Stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in the league in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Predators are 11th defensively (2.7 against).
- On average, the Predators score 2.9 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (22nd).
- Chicago is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -26 (-0.9 per game).
- Nashville is +8 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have scored 20 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 16 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of Chicago's top contributors (24 total points), having collected seven goals and 17 assists.
- Seth Jones has accumulated 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 20 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat has scored 16 goals and added six assists through 28 games for Chicago.
- In 19 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 52 goals (2.7 per game) and has recorded 547 saves (28.8 per game).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .882 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 247 saves (24.7 per game), and has conceded 33 goals (3.3 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 10 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for Nashville add up to 28 total points on the season.
- Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for Nashville with 27 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 22 assists in 28 games.
- Matt Duchene has netted 13 goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
- Juuse Saros has a .925 save percentage (11th in the league), with 619 total saves (26.9 per game), conceding 50 goals (2.2 per game).
Predators Injuries: Mikael Granlund: Out (COVID-19), Michael McCarron: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Johansen: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Matt Luff: Out (COVID-19), Ben Harpur: Out (COVID-19), Matt Duchene: Day To Day (Upper Body), Phillip Tomasino: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
17
2021
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)