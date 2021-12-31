Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (19-11-1) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth with 39 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 26 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Chicago

Nashville and Chicago Stats

The Predators are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 23rd on defense (3.2 against).

On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.7 (ninth).

Nashville is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +7 (+0.2 per game).

Chicago's goal differential is -28 on the season (30th in the NHL).

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's seven goals and 18 assists in 26 games for Chicago add up to 25 total points on the season.

Seth Jones is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 20 assists in 30 games.

Alex DeBrincat is a key player on offense for Chicago with 17 goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 20 games this season, conceding 55 goals (2.8 per game) with 575 saves (28.8 per game) and a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, has made 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 24:45 per game.

Mikael Granlund is another of Nashville's top contributors through 30 games, with five goals and 23 assists.

Matt Duchene has 13 goals and 12 assists for Nashville.

Juuse Saros concedes 2.2 goals per game and racks up 26.7 saves per outing.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

