Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (19-11-1) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth with 39 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 26 points in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nashville vs. Chicago

    Predators vs Blackhawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Nashville and Chicago Stats

    • The Predators are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 23rd on defense (3.2 against).
    • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.7 (ninth).
    • Nashville is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +7 (+0.2 per game).
    • Chicago's goal differential is -28 on the season (30th in the NHL).
    • The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
    • The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties).

    Chicago Impact Players

    • Patrick Kane's seven goals and 18 assists in 26 games for Chicago add up to 25 total points on the season.
    • Seth Jones is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 20 assists in 30 games.
    • Alex DeBrincat is a key player on offense for Chicago with 17 goals and six assists.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has played 20 games this season, conceding 55 goals (2.8 per game) with 575 saves (28.8 per game) and a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
    • Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, has made 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

    Nashville Impact Players

    • One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 24:45 per game.
    • Mikael Granlund is another of Nashville's top contributors through 30 games, with five goals and 23 assists.
    • Matt Duchene has 13 goals and 12 assists for Nashville.
    • Juuse Saros concedes 2.2 goals per game and racks up 26.7 saves per outing.

    Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

