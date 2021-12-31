Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (19-11-1) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth with 39 points and the Blackhawks are 14th with 26 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Nashville and Chicago Stats
- The Predators are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 23rd on defense (3.2 against).
- On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.7 (ninth).
- Nashville is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +7 (+0.2 per game).
- Chicago's goal differential is -28 on the season (30th in the NHL).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's seven goals and 18 assists in 26 games for Chicago add up to 25 total points on the season.
- Seth Jones is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 20 assists in 30 games.
- Alex DeBrincat is a key player on offense for Chicago with 17 goals and six assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has played 20 games this season, conceding 55 goals (2.8 per game) with 575 saves (28.8 per game) and a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, has made 282 saves (25.6 per game), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 24:45 per game.
- Mikael Granlund is another of Nashville's top contributors through 30 games, with five goals and 23 assists.
- Matt Duchene has 13 goals and 12 assists for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros concedes 2.2 goals per game and racks up 26.7 saves per outing.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)