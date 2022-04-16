Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday includes the Nashville Predators (42-27-5) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Predators are sixth in the Western Conference (89 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (61 points).
How to Watch Nashville vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nashville and Chicago Stats
- The Predators are 14th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 25th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (194 in 74 games), and the Predators give up 2.9 (212 in 74).
- Nashville is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +23.
- Chicago is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -68 (-0.9 per game).
- The Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
- The Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 20.8% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has scored 24 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 61 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 85 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 9.3%.
- Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 70 total points this season. He has scored 39 goals and added 31 assists in 74 games.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leading scorers on the team with 49 total points (five goals and 44 assists).
- Kevin Lankinen has played 25 games this season, conceding 88 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 689 saves and an .887 save percentage (52nd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is Nashville's leading contributor with 87 points. He has 19 goals and 68 assists this season.
- Matt Duchene has 75 points (1.1 per game), scoring 38 goals and adding 37 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 38 goals and 34 assists for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has allowed 155 goals (2.53 goals against average) and recorded 1817 saves.
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness)
Predators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/10/2022
Penguins
L 3-2
Away
+149
4/12/2022
Sharks
W 1-0
Home
-211
4/14/2022
Oilers
L 4-0
Home
-121
4/16/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-292
4/17/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/10/2022
Stars
L 6-4
Home
+139
4/12/2022
Kings
L 5-2
Home
+126
4/14/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
+103
4/16/2022
Predators
-
Away
+231
4/18/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
4/20/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.