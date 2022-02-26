How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday features a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks (18-26-8) and the New Jersey Devils (18-28-5), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks are 14th (with 44 points) in the Western Conference and the Devils are 13th (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and New Jersey Stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Devils are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).

On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (24th).

Chicago is -51 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the NHL.

New Jersey is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.

The Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 48 points in 48 games.

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 13 assists.

Seth Jones has three goals and 28 assists for Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 103 goals (2.80 goals against average) and racked up 1062 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 16 goals and 30 assists in 46 games for New Jersey add up to 46 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier has racked up 33 points this season, with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Jack Hughes has 33 points so far, including 14 goals and 19 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

