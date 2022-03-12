Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (21-31-5) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (21-30-8) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 5.5

Ottawa and Chicago Stats

The Senators are 25th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 25th defensively (3.4 against).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.2 (21st).

Ottawa is -32 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.

Chicago is -51 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Senators have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have scored 36 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 35 (killing off 80.3% of penalties, 14th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has recorded 19 goals and 45 assists in 55 games for Chicago, good for 64 points.

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with 34 goals and 21 assists.

Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 34 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league), with 1177 total saves, allowing 119 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk is one of Ottawa's top contributors (43 total points), having collected 20 goals and 23 assists.

Tim Stutzle has totaled 34 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.

Drake Batherson's 34 points this season have come via 13 goals and 21 assists.

Matt Murray has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.