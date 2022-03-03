Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (16-27-10) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th (with 42 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th (46 points) in the Western Conference.

Philadelphia and Chicago Stats

  • The Flyers are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
  • The Blackhawks are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Flyers are 25th in goals conceded (3.4).
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -49.
  • Chicago is 29th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -52.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 38 power-play goals (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 37 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 27th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has scored 16 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 36 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 52 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.8 shots per game, shooting 8.4%.
  • Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 29 goals and 16 assists.
  • Seth Jones has netted three goals on the season, chipping in 31 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has given up 107 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1093 saves with a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson is one of Philadelphia's leading contributors (39 total points), having registered 18 goals and 21 assists.
  • Claude Giroux has 17 goals and 21 assists to total 38 points (0.8 per game).
  • Travis Konecny has scored eight goals and added 23 assists through 51 games for Philadelphia.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 95 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 981 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

