The San Jose Sharks (29-33-10) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-11) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on April 14, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 13th (with 68 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (59 points) in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Chicago
11/28/2021
Blackhawks
Sharks
2-0 SJ
San Jose and Chicago Stats
- The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (184 in 72 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (258 in 73).
- The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).
- San Jose is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.6 per game).
- Chicago is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -68.
- The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).
- The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.0% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).
San Jose Impact Players
- One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 19:07 per game.
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 28 goals and 31 assists.
- Logan Couture has scored 23 goals and added 26 assists through 67 games for San Jose.
- James Reimer has conceded 109 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1177 saves with a .915 save percentage (14th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 23 goals and 59 assists in 69 games for Chicago add up to 82 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 67 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 39 goals and 28 assists.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 47 total points (five goals and 42 assists).
- Kevin Lankinen has allowed 84 goals (3.7 goals against average) and collected 656 saves with an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
How To Watch
April
14
2022
San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
