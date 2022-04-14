How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) in overtime at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-33-10) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-11) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on April 14, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 13th (with 68 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (59 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Chicago

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2021 Blackhawks Sharks 2-0 SJ

San Jose and Chicago Stats

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (184 in 72 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (258 in 73).

The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).

San Jose is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.6 per game).

Chicago is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -68.

The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).

The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.0% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 19:07 per game.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 28 goals and 31 assists.

Logan Couture has scored 23 goals and added 26 assists through 67 games for San Jose.

James Reimer has conceded 109 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1177 saves with a .915 save percentage (14th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 23 goals and 59 assists in 69 games for Chicago add up to 82 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 67 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 39 goals and 28 assists.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 47 total points (five goals and 42 assists).

Kevin Lankinen has allowed 84 goals (3.7 goals against average) and collected 656 saves with an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.