How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) in overtime at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-33-10) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-11) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on April 14, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 13th (with 68 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (59 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Chicago

DateHomeAwayResult

11/28/2021

Blackhawks

Sharks

2-0 SJ

San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (184 in 72 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (258 in 73).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).
  • San Jose is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.6 per game).
  • Chicago is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -68.
  • The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).
  • The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.0% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 19:07 per game.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 28 goals and 31 assists.
  • Logan Couture has scored 23 goals and added 26 assists through 67 games for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has conceded 109 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1177 saves with a .915 save percentage (14th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 23 goals and 59 assists in 69 games for Chicago add up to 82 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 67 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 39 goals and 28 assists.
  • Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 47 total points (five goals and 42 assists).
  • Kevin Lankinen has allowed 84 goals (3.7 goals against average) and collected 656 saves with an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

How To Watch

April
14
2022

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
