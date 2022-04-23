Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (30-35-12) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose and Chicago Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.6 (26th).

The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.2 against).

San Jose is -46 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.

Chicago's goal differential is -74 on the season (27th in the NHL).

The Blackhawks have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 30 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 90 points (1.2 per game), with 26 goals and 64 assists in 74 games (playing 21:49 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 40 goals and 36 assists.

Seth Jones is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with five goals and 45 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has 782 saves while allowing 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's top contributor with 73 points. He has 33 goals and 40 assists this season.

Tomas Hertl has 28 goals and 34 assists to total 62 points (0.8 per game).

Brent Burns' season total of 51 points has come from nine goals and 42 assists.

James Reimer has allowed 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and racked up 1253 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/17/2022 Wild L 5-4 Away +258 4/19/2022 Blue Jackets W 3-2 Home -140 4/21/2022 Blues L 3-1 Home +166 4/23/2022 Blackhawks - Home -149 4/24/2022 Golden Knights - Away - 4/26/2022 Ducks - Home - 4/28/2022 Oilers - Away -

Blackhawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/18/2022 Flames L 5-2 Home +254 4/20/2022 Coyotes W 4-3 Away -163 4/21/2022 Kings L 4-1 Away +216 4/23/2022 Sharks - Away +126 4/25/2022 Flyers - Home - 4/27/2022 Golden Knights - Home - 4/29/2022 Sabres - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.