Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (30-35-12) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.6 (26th).
  • The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.2 against).
  • San Jose is -46 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.
  • Chicago's goal differential is -74 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 30 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 90 points (1.2 per game), with 26 goals and 64 assists in 74 games (playing 21:49 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 40 goals and 36 assists.
  • Seth Jones is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with five goals and 45 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has 782 saves while allowing 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is San Jose's top contributor with 73 points. He has 33 goals and 40 assists this season.
  • Tomas Hertl has 28 goals and 34 assists to total 62 points (0.8 per game).
  • Brent Burns' season total of 51 points has come from nine goals and 42 assists.
  • James Reimer has allowed 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and racked up 1253 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/17/2022

Wild

L 5-4

Away

+258

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

W 3-2

Home

-140

4/21/2022

Blues

L 3-1

Home

+166

4/23/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-149

4/24/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/18/2022

Flames

L 5-2

Home

+254

4/20/2022

Coyotes

W 4-3

Away

-163

4/21/2022

Kings

L 4-1

Away

+216

4/23/2022

Sharks

-

Away

+126

4/25/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-

4/27/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Sabres

-

Away

-

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
