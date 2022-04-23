Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (30-35-12) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
San Jose and Chicago Stats
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.6 (26th).
- The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.2 against).
- San Jose is -46 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.
- Chicago's goal differential is -74 on the season (27th in the NHL).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 30 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 90 points (1.2 per game), with 26 goals and 64 assists in 74 games (playing 21:49 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 40 goals and 36 assists.
- Seth Jones is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with five goals and 45 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has 782 saves while allowing 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is San Jose's top contributor with 73 points. He has 33 goals and 40 assists this season.
- Tomas Hertl has 28 goals and 34 assists to total 62 points (0.8 per game).
- Brent Burns' season total of 51 points has come from nine goals and 42 assists.
- James Reimer has allowed 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and racked up 1253 saves.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Sharks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/17/2022
Wild
L 5-4
Away
+258
4/19/2022
Blue Jackets
W 3-2
Home
-140
4/21/2022
Blues
L 3-1
Home
+166
4/23/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-149
4/24/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-
4/28/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/18/2022
Flames
L 5-2
Home
+254
4/20/2022
Coyotes
W 4-3
Away
-163
4/21/2022
Kings
L 4-1
Away
+216
4/23/2022
Sharks
-
Away
+126
4/25/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Sabres
-
Away
-
