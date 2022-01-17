Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Kraken (10-23-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-5) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on January 17, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (35 points).
How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kraken
-1.5
5.5
Seattle and Chicago Stats
- The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (21st).
- The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.6 (29th).
- Seattle has a -36 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago has a -33 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 27 power-play goals (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 23 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 33 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 21:48 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has collected 32 points this season, with 23 goals and nine assists.
- Seth Jones is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with three goals and 22 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 742 saves while giving up 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves and an .884 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle is one of Seattle's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 12 assists.
- Jared McCann has 15 goals and eight assists to total 23 points (0.7 per game).
- Jaden Schwartz's season total of 20 points has come from six goals and 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has a 3.1 goals against average, and 610 saves. His .880 save percentage ranks 49th in the league.
- Seattle also uses Chris Driedger in goal. He has conceded 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 251 saves, with an .896 save percentage.
Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)