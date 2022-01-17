Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (10-23-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-5) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on January 17, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (35 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago

Kraken vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kraken

-1.5

5.5

Seattle and Chicago Stats

  • The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (21st).
  • The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.6 (29th).
  • Seattle has a -36 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago has a -33 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 27 power-play goals (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Kraken have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 23 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 33 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 21:48 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has collected 32 points this season, with 23 goals and nine assists.
  • Seth Jones is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with three goals and 22 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 742 saves while giving up 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).
  • Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves and an .884 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle is one of Seattle's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 12 assists.
  • Jared McCann has 15 goals and eight assists to total 23 points (0.7 per game).
  • Jaden Schwartz's season total of 20 points has come from six goals and 14 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has a 3.1 goals against average, and 610 saves. His .880 save percentage ranks 49th in the league.
  • Seattle also uses Chris Driedger in goal. He has conceded 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 251 saves, with an .896 save percentage.

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

