Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

The Seattle Kraken (10-23-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-5) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on January 17, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (35 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 5.5

Seattle and Chicago Stats

The Kraken are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (21st).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.6 (29th).

Seattle has a -36 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

Chicago has a -33 goal differential on the season, 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 27 power-play goals (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 23 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 33 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 21:48 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has collected 32 points this season, with 23 goals and nine assists.

Seth Jones is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with three goals and 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 742 saves while giving up 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves and an .884 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle is one of Seattle's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 12 assists.

Jared McCann has 15 goals and eight assists to total 23 points (0.7 per game).

Jaden Schwartz's season total of 20 points has come from six goals and 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has a 3.1 goals against average, and 610 saves. His .880 save percentage ranks 49th in the league.

Seattle also uses Chris Driedger in goal. He has conceded 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 251 saves, with an .896 save percentage.

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

