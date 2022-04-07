Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-35-11) and the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) take the ice in Chicago, Illinois on April 7, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (59 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blackhawks
-158
6
Chicago and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.5 (25th).
- On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (26th).
- Chicago is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).
- Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -61.
- On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 44 goals (on 21.3% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 47 (killing off 74.3% of penalties, 28th in league).
- The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 48 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has been a major player for Chicago this season, with 79 points in 66 games.
- Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 67 points (39 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
- Seth Jones has scored five goals and added 42 assists through 66 games for Chicago.
- Kevin Lankinen has allowed 77 goals (3.62 goals against average) and recorded 612 saves.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 40 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 25 goals and 15 assists in 62 games.
- Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 40 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 23 assists in 62 games.
- Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).
- Philipp Grubauer has 1159 saves while allowing 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (49th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)