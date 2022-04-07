Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (24-35-11) and the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) take the ice in Chicago, Illinois on April 7, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (59 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total Blackhawks -158 6

Chicago and Seattle Stats

On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.5 (25th).

On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (26th).

Chicago is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).

Seattle is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -61.

On the power play, the Blackhawks have scored 44 goals (on 21.3% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 47 (killing off 74.3% of penalties, 28th in league).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 48 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been a major player for Chicago this season, with 79 points in 66 games.

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 67 points (39 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

Seth Jones has scored five goals and added 42 assists through 66 games for Chicago.

Kevin Lankinen has allowed 77 goals (3.62 goals against average) and recorded 612 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 40 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 25 goals and 15 assists in 62 games.

Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 40 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 23 assists in 62 games.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has 1159 saves while allowing 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .888 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

