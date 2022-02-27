Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Chicago, Illinois between the St. Louis Blues (31-14-6) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-26-8) at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues are second in the Western Conference (68 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (46 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Chicago

Blues vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6

St. Louis and Chicago Stats

  • The Blues are fifth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
  • The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Blues are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • St. Louis is +43 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the league.
  • Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -48.
  • The Blues have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 26.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (14th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 23 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (48 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 28 assists.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 goals and 27 assists to total 46 points (1.0 per game).
  • Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 44 points has come from 18 goals and 26 assists.
  • In 20 games, Ville Husso has conceded 39 goals (2.03 goals against average) and has racked up 560 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has collected 16 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Chicago, good for 52 points.
  • Alex DeBrincat has collected 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.
  • Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 31 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy