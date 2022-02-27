Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Chicago, Illinois between the St. Louis Blues (31-14-6) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-26-8) at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues are second in the Western Conference (68 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (46 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Chicago Stats

The Blues are fifth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).

The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Blues are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).

St. Louis is +43 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the league.

Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -48.

The Blues have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 26.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (14th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 23 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (48 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 28 assists.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 goals and 27 assists to total 46 points (1.0 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 44 points has come from 18 goals and 26 assists.

In 20 games, Ville Husso has conceded 39 goals (2.03 goals against average) and has racked up 560 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has collected 16 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Chicago, good for 52 points.

Alex DeBrincat has collected 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.

Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 31 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

