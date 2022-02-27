Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes a matchup in Chicago, Illinois between the St. Louis Blues (31-14-6) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-26-8) at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues are second in the Western Conference (68 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (46 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Chicago Stats
- The Blues are fifth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
- The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Blues are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).
- St. Louis is +43 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the league.
- Chicago is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -48.
- The Blues have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 26.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
- The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (14th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 23 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (48 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 28 assists.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 goals and 27 assists to total 46 points (1.0 per game).
- Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 44 points has come from 18 goals and 26 assists.
- In 20 games, Ville Husso has conceded 39 goals (2.03 goals against average) and has racked up 560 saves.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has collected 16 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Chicago, good for 52 points.
- Alex DeBrincat has collected 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.
- Seth Jones is a top player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 31 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)