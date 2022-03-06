How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-12-6) and the Chicago Blackhawks (20-27-8) take the ice in Chicago, Illinois on March 6, 2022 at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lightning
-1.5
6.5
Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats
- The Lightning put up 3.4 goals per game (184 in 54 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (186 in 55).
- The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (135 in 55 games), and the Lightning give up 2.7 (148 in 54).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +36 (+0.7 per game).
- Chicago is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -51 (-0.9 per game).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 39 power-play goals (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 36 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
- The Lightning have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (14th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (61 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 34 assists.
- Victor Hedman has 11 goals and 43 assists to total 54 points (1.0 per game).
- Alex Killorn has 45 total points for Tampa Bay, with 16 goals and 29 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 98 goals (2.32 goals against average) and racked up 1135 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 54 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up 17 goals and 37 assists in 52 games.
- Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 46 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 16 assists in 56 games.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (three goals and 32 assists).
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 1122 saves while allowing 110 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)
How To Watch
