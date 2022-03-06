Mar 4, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skate after the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-12-6) and the Chicago Blackhawks (20-27-8) take the ice in Chicago, Illinois on March 6, 2022 at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank second in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6.5

Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

The Lightning put up 3.4 goals per game (184 in 54 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (186 in 55).

The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (135 in 55 games), and the Lightning give up 2.7 (148 in 54).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +36 (+0.7 per game).

Chicago is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -51 (-0.9 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 39 power-play goals (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 36 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

The Lightning have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (14th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (61 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 34 assists.

Victor Hedman has 11 goals and 43 assists to total 54 points (1.0 per game).

Alex Killorn has 45 total points for Tampa Bay, with 16 goals and 29 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 98 goals (2.32 goals against average) and racked up 1135 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 54 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has put up 17 goals and 37 assists in 52 games.

Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 46 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 16 assists in 56 games.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (three goals and 32 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has 1122 saves while allowing 110 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)

Regional restrictions apply.