Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 1, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fourth (with 90 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th (58 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Moneyline Total Lightning -319 6.5

Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

The Lightning are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.5 against).

The Blackhawks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).

In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +36 on the season (ninth in league).

Chicago is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -53.

The Blackhawks have conceded 46 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

The Lightning have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 78 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 57 assists in 64 games (playing 21:13 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 64 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 38 goals and 26 assists.

Seth Jones has earned five goals on the season, adding 40 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has an .886 save percentage. He has 542 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 73 points. He has 30 goals and 43 assists this season.

Victor Hedman has 64 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 45 assists.

Alex Killorn has scored 21 goals and added 30 assists through 66 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

Regional restrictions apply.