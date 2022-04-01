Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 1, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning are fourth (with 90 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th (58 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Lightning
-319
6.5
Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats
- The Lightning are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Blackhawks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).
- In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +36 on the season (ninth in league).
- Chicago is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -53.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 46 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
- The Lightning have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 78 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 57 assists in 64 games (playing 21:13 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 64 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 38 goals and 26 assists.
- Seth Jones has earned five goals on the season, adding 40 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has an .886 save percentage. He has 542 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.6 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 73 points. He has 30 goals and 43 assists this season.
- Victor Hedman has 64 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 45 assists.
- Alex Killorn has scored 21 goals and added 30 assists through 66 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)
