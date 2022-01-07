Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-13-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on January 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank first in the Western Conference (45 points), while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (27 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).

The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 18th defensively (3.1 against).

Las Vegas is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +16 (+0.4 per game).

Chicago is -38 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 20 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 28 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 21 assists in 30 games (playing 21:04 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has amassed 26 points this season, with 20 goals and six assists.

Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 604 saves (27.5 per game) while allowing 59 goals (2.7 per game) with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, recording 282 saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 34 points in 36 games (10 goals and 24 assists).

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Shea Theodore's 25 points this season have come via seven goals and 18 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 2.8 goals per game this season and is racking up 26.7 saves per contest. His .905 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.

Laurent Brossoit has registered a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), giving up 33 goals (2.4 per game) with 297 saves (21.2 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

