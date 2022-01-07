Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-13-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on January 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank first in the Western Conference (45 points), while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (27 points).
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Las Vegas and Chicago Stats
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
- The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 18th defensively (3.1 against).
- Las Vegas is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +16 (+0.4 per game).
- Chicago is -38 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 20 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 28 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 21 assists in 30 games (playing 21:04 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has amassed 26 points this season, with 20 goals and six assists.
- Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 604 saves (27.5 per game) while allowing 59 goals (2.7 per game) with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, recording 282 saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 34 points in 36 games (10 goals and 24 assists).
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Shea Theodore's 25 points this season have come via seven goals and 18 assists.
- Robin Lehner has allowed 2.8 goals per game this season and is racking up 26.7 saves per contest. His .905 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.
- Laurent Brossoit has registered a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), giving up 33 goals (2.4 per game) with 297 saves (21.2 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)