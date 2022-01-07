Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-13-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on January 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank first in the Western Conference (45 points), while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (27 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

  • The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
  • The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 18th defensively (3.1 against).
  • Las Vegas is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +16 (+0.4 per game).
  • Chicago is -38 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 20 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 28 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 21 assists in 30 games (playing 21:04 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has amassed 26 points this season, with 20 goals and six assists.
  • Seth Jones has posted three goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 604 saves (27.5 per game) while allowing 59 goals (2.7 per game) with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, recording 282 saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 34 points in 36 games (10 goals and 24 assists).
  • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
  • Shea Theodore's 25 points this season have come via seven goals and 18 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has allowed 2.8 goals per game this season and is racking up 26.7 saves per contest. His .905 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.
  • Laurent Brossoit has registered a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), giving up 33 goals (2.4 per game) with 297 saves (21.2 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy