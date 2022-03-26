Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (35-28-4) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-9) take the ice in Paradise, Nevada on March 26, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago
Las Vegas and Chicago Stats
- The Golden Knights are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).
- The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (16th).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +6 on the season (15th in NHL).
- Chicago has a -51 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 21 goals and 54 assists in 61 games for Chicago add up to 75 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat has posted 60 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 36 goals and 24 assists.
- Seth Jones' four goals and 39 assists add up to 43 points this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has an .891 save percentage. He has 482 saves, and has allowed 59 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol), Tyler Johnson: Out (Concussion)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 51 points in 61 games.
- Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 33 assists to total 49 points (0.8 per game).
- Reilly Smith's 38 points this season have come via 16 goals and 22 assists.
- Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1027 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Michael Amadio: Out (COVID-19), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Whitecloud: Out (COVID-19), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)
