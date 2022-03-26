Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-28-4) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-9) take the ice in Paradise, Nevada on March 26, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

The Golden Knights are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (16th).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +6 on the season (15th in NHL).

Chicago has a -51 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.

The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 21 goals and 54 assists in 61 games for Chicago add up to 75 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat has posted 60 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 36 goals and 24 assists.

Seth Jones' four goals and 39 assists add up to 43 points this season.

Kevin Lankinen has an .891 save percentage. He has 482 saves, and has allowed 59 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol), Tyler Johnson: Out (Concussion)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 51 points in 61 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 33 assists to total 49 points (0.8 per game).

Reilly Smith's 38 points this season have come via 16 goals and 22 assists.

Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1027 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Michael Amadio: Out (COVID-19), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Whitecloud: Out (COVID-19), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

