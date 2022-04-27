How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Golden Knights are ninth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Date Home Away Result 3/26/2022 Golden Knights Blackhawks 5-4 (F/OT) VEG 1/8/2022 Golden Knights Blackhawks 2-1 CHI

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (252 in 80 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (283 in 80).

On average, the Blackhawks score 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +15 on the season (14th in NHL).

Chicago is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -75 (-0.9 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 53 power-play goals (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.8% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has been a top contributor on Las Vegas this season, with 64 points in 74 games.

Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 77 games, with 21 goals and 40 assists.

Shea Theodore's 50 points this season have come via 14 goals and 36 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and recorded 1168 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored 26 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 65 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 91 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.7 shots per game, shooting 9.3%.

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with 41 goals and 36 assists.

Seth Jones has earned five goals on the season, adding 46 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has played 31 games this season, conceding 103 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 830 saves and an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.