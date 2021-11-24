How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tuesday's game between the Blackhawks and the Flames will feature two great goaltenders.
    Author:

    Both the Blackhawks and the Flames are coming off shutout wins entering their matchup Tuesday.

    Marc-Andre Fleury looked like his old self in the Blackhawks' most recent game against Vancouver. He stopped 40 goals in a brilliant performance in his first shutout since he has moved to the Windy City. Brandon Hagel's goal early in the third period was enough to hold off the Canucks. 

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago 

    Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While the Blackhawks have the same amount of points as the Canucks, the Flames will be a much stronger opponent with 13 more points as Calgary leads the Pacific Division.

    The Flames are coming off a shutout victory of their own after beating Boston 4–0. Goalie Dan Valdar shut out his former team, stopping 28 shots. The Flames have won four of their last five.

    Tune in, as fans should be treated to a great night from both netminders.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

