How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

Tuesday's game between the Blackhawks and the Flames will feature two great goaltenders.

Both the Blackhawks and the Flames are coming off shutout wins entering their matchup Tuesday.

Marc-Andre Fleury looked like his old self in the Blackhawks' most recent game against Vancouver. He stopped 40 goals in a brilliant performance in his first shutout since he has moved to the Windy City. Brandon Hagel's goal early in the third period was enough to hold off the Canucks.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

While the Blackhawks have the same amount of points as the Canucks, the Flames will be a much stronger opponent with 13 more points as Calgary leads the Pacific Division.

The Flames are coming off a shutout victory of their own after beating Boston 4–0. Goalie Dan Valdar shut out his former team, stopping 28 shots. The Flames have won four of their last five.

Tune in, as fans should be treated to a great night from both netminders.

