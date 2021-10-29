The Blackhawks continue to look for their first win of the year as the visit the undefeated Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Blackhawks (0-5-2) held their first lead of the season Wednesday when they scored first against the Maple Leafs, but they still have yet to win a game entering Friday's game against the Hurricanes (6-0-0).

How to Watch Blackhawks at Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

After taking a 2–0 win against Toronto, Chicago let the Maple Leafs score three straight to take a 3–2 overtime win. The Blackhawks' record dropped to 0-5-2 with the loss.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are on a franchise-best six-game winning streak to start the season.

Carolina got that sixth consecutive win Thursday night when it shut out the Penguins 3–0.

The Hurricanes got a goal in each period, including Andrei Svechnikov's team-leading sixth in the third, to help propel them to victory.

Carolina has picked up right where it left off last year, when the Hurricanes won their division.

The Blackhawks are catching the Hurricanes on the second night of a back-to-back, which could help them catch Carolina off balance as they look to pick up their first win of the year.

