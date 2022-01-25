How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

The Blackhawks look to snap their three-game losing streak when they travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche. However, Colorado will look to win its seventh straight game.

The Blackhawks play the second of a three-game road trip on Monday against the Avalanche. Chicago lost the first game of the trip 4-3 in overtime against the Wild on Saturday night.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The loss was the Blackhawks third straight and second in a row against Minnesota as they lost 5-1 on Friday night. They played much better, but gave up a late goal in the third period and then another in overtime to take the loss.

Monday night they will look to bounce back as they try and beat Colorado for the first time this year.

The Avalanche have won each of the first two meetings against the Blackhawks, the most recent coming on Jan. 4 when they won 4-3 in overtime.

The win against Chicago is part of a stretch where the Avalanche have won 11 of their last 12 games. The team now sits 28-8-3 and in first place in the Central Division.

Colorado is just two points back of the best record in the league, as it trails both the Panthers and Lightning who have 61 points.

