How to Watch Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks look to win their second straight game on Tuesday night when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks have been struggling since coming back from the league-wide pause, but did pick up a win on Saturday night at Vegas. Chicago bounced back from a bad loss against the last place Coyotes to beat the first place Golden Knights.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Blackhawks as they have struggled since the middle of December.

Tuesday night they will look to see if they can build off their upset of the Golden Knights and beat a Blue Jackets team that is coming off a two-game split with the Devils.

Columbus lost 3-1 at New Jersey, but then came back to beat the Devils 4-3 on Saturday to avenge that loss. The win also snapped a three-game losing streak and got them back to .500 at 16-16-1 on the season.

Both of these teams have struggled this year, but are trying to get on a roll with a second straight win on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
