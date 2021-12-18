How to Watch Blackhawks at Stars

The Stars look to snap their five-game losing streak on Saturday night when they host the Blackhawks.

The Stars won seven straight games but have followed that up with five straight losses. They also started the year with just four wins in their first 12 contests and so have had an up and down season so far.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

On Saturday night, they will look to snap their losing streak and start another winning streak when they play the Blackhawks.

Chicago comes to Dallas after losing 3–2 in overtime against the Predators on Friday night.

The loss to Nashville kept the Blackhawks from winning their second straight game. Chicago has now alternated wins and losses over its last 14 games. The Blackhawks haven't lost or won two straight games in over a month.

On Saturday, they will look to continue that trend and pick up a win in their first game against the Stars this year.

Chicago has won the last two times it has played on the second day of a back-to-back and will look to do it again against Dallas.

