How to Watch Blackhawks at Red Wings

The Blackhawks and Red Wings are gearing up for the regular season as they face off Monday in NHL preseason action.

The Blackhawks and Red Wings face each other Monday for the second time this preseason. Detroit beat Chicago 4–3 in a shootout in the preseason opener for both teams.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings:

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks ended last season with a 24–25 record, and the Red Wings finished 19–27. Both teams missed the playoffs and will look to improve their win totals this year.

Both of these teams will look to open the season strong as they seek to compete in the Central Division.

The Blackhawks have gone 1–2 so far in the preseason. They beat the Blues 5–1 in their most recent game after losses to the Red Wings and Blues to open the preseason. Henrik Borgström led the team with two points on one goal and one assist in the win.

The Red Wings have gone 3–1 so far in preseason play. They have wins over the Blackhawks, Sabres and Blue Jackets, but lost their most recent game 5–1 to the Penguins. Pius Suter scored the only goal for Detroit against Pittsburgh.

