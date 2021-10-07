How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Wild

The Blackhawks head to Minnesota on Thursday for the first of two straight games against the Wild.

Chicago will wrap up its preseason schedule with two straight games with Minnesota starting on Thursday. The Blackhawks will head up north looking for their third win in the preseason.

How to Watch: Blackhawks at Wild

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago beat the Red Wings in its last game 6-4. The Blackhawks scored three first-period goals but let Detroit come all the way back and tie it at four early in the third period. MacKenzie Entwistle would break the tie at 10:20 of the third and Alex DeBrincat would score in the last minute to put the game away. The win improved their record to 2-1-1.

The Wild will host the Blackhawks on Thursday after beating the Blues on Wednesday night in overtime. It will be a quick turnaround for Minnesota after the late game.

Minnesota has won its last two matches after dropping its first two on the road. The Wild have been perfect at home and will look to finish with a 3-0 record on their home ice if they can get a win against Chicago.

The two teams will meet again in Chicago on Saturday in their last preseason game of the year.

