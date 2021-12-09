How to Watch Blackhawks at Canadiens

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alex DeBrincat and the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Montreal to face off with Josh Anderson and the Canadiens on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Blackhawks are trying to rebound from a 6-2 loss against the Rangers that they suffered on Dec. 7. They are 9-14-2 on the season.

    Despite having Marc-André Fleury back between the posts, Chicago looked exactly the same out on the ice. Alex DeBrincat is going to have to get things going again if Chicago looks to put points on the board.

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Canadiens pose about the same threat as Chicago. They are 6-18-3 on the year. Montreal is currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak that started back on Nov. 29.

    Since then, the team has only put up seven goals, being outscored by six total goals. Both of these teams rank below No. 26 in goals scored, goals against and assists.

    This is the first of two meetings that Chicago and Montreal will have. With Fleury back, the Blackhawks should be more dominant against strong offenses, which should hopefully lead them to pull away a very hard-fought and close win in this game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

