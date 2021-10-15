How to Watch Blackhawks at Devils

The Devils start their season off at home hosting the Blackhawks in this Friday night NHL showdown.

The Devils are ready to start a new season just about more than anyone in the NHL. They went 19-30-7 with 45 points last year. Only the Ducks and Sabres finished with fewer points. Both teams picked above New Jersey in the 2021 NHL Draft.

How to Watch: Blackhawks vs. Devils

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Sabres picked first and selected defenseman and top prospect Owen Power from Michigan. Power would have been a great fit in Newark, but the Devils still got a great defensive prospect who also committed to Michigan in Luke Hughes.

They'll have even better prospects after signing defenseman Dougie Hamilton from Calgary to a seven-year deal. They may not get back to the playoffs this season because the Metropolitan Division is one of the best in the league, but they will be much-improved for some time to come, especially as they have a young exciting roster centered around 2019 first overall pick Jack Hughes.

The Devils will host Chicago which has already opened its season in Colorado with a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The Blackhawks are ahead of the Devils but are still in the midst of a rebuild after their incredible run in the 2010s.

The biggest addition they've made in the offseason is goaltender and 2021 Vezina Trophy winner Marc-André Fleury. While he didn't have a great start to the season, the addition of Fleury will go a long way in getting Chicago back in the playoffs.

