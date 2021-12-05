How to Watch Blackhawks at Islanders

On Sunday night, the Blackhawks are set to take on the Islanders in New York.

On Sunday night, one of the most intriguing games will feature the Blackhawks taking on the Islanders in New York.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Ahead of this matchup, the Blackhawks have started the season with an 8-13-2 record. They need to start picking up some wins to get back on track. Starting with a win tonight over the Islanders would provide Chicago with a much-needed spark.

On the other side, the Islanders have begun the season with a 5-10-4 record. Just like the Blackhawks, New York needs to pick up some wins in a hurry. New York has lost 10 straight games ahead of this one.

Both of these teams are in trouble to begin the season. Getting things turned around with a win tonight would be a nice step in the right direction. Be sure to watch live to see if either of these teams catch fire.

