Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Blackhawks on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The red-hot Rangers won again on Friday night when they beat the Sharks 1-0. 

    The win was New York's fifth in a row and ninth in its last 10. The winning streak has pushed the Rangers' record to 15-4-3 on the season and has them just one point back of the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Blackhawks at Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday night, they will look to win their sixth straight against a Blackhawks team who helped them out on Thursday as Chicago beat the Capitals in a shootout.

    The win against Washington was a big one for the Blackhawks, as they continue to try and dig themselves out of the early season hole they were in. 

    Chicago started the season just 1-9-2 but has won seven of its last 10 as it slowly tries to creep up the standings in the Central Division.

    Saturday, the Blackhawks play the second of a three-game road trip and the first of a back-to-back as they travel to the Islanders on Sunday.

    The Blackhawks have just three road wins on the year but will look to slow down the red-hot Rangers and win their second straight away from home.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    drew-timme-chet-holmgren
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Missouri
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17283635
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15793291
    College Football

    How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245407
    College Football

    How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy