The Rangers look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The red-hot Rangers won again on Friday night when they beat the Sharks 1-0.

The win was New York's fifth in a row and ninth in its last 10. The winning streak has pushed the Rangers' record to 15-4-3 on the season and has them just one point back of the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Saturday night, they will look to win their sixth straight against a Blackhawks team who helped them out on Thursday as Chicago beat the Capitals in a shootout.

The win against Washington was a big one for the Blackhawks, as they continue to try and dig themselves out of the early season hole they were in.

Chicago started the season just 1-9-2 but has won seven of its last 10 as it slowly tries to creep up the standings in the Central Division.

Saturday, the Blackhawks play the second of a three-game road trip and the first of a back-to-back as they travel to the Islanders on Sunday.

The Blackhawks have just three road wins on the year but will look to slow down the red-hot Rangers and win their second straight away from home.

Regional restrictions may apply.