How to Watch Blackhawks at Penguins

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blackhawks will aim for their first win of the season Saturday as they travel to take on the Penguins.
    The Blackhawks head on the road Saturday to face the Penguins. After two losses to start the season, Chicago will be looking for its first win of the year in Pittsburgh.

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live Stream Blackhawks at Penguins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these teams are looking to be serious contenders at the end of the regular season. They are both loaded with talent, and Saturday will give both teams a chance to show where they stand in the NHL.

    So far this season, the Blackhawks are 0-1-1. They lost their season opener 4–2 against the Avalanche and lost their most recent game 4–3 in overtime to the Devils.

    The Penguins are coming into this matchup with a 1-0-1 record. They started the season with a win over the two-time defending champion Lightning but lost to the Panthers 5–4 in overtime in their second game.

    Kris Letang paces the Penguins with four assists so far this season, two in each game so far. Danton Heinen and Evan Rodrigues each have scored a goal in both games so far.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
