How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

The Blackhawks head to Seattle for the first time ever looking to beat the Kraken for their fifth straight win.

The Blackhawks head on the road to Seattle Monday afternoon coming off one of the most complete games of the year. Chicago shutout the Ducks 3-0 to win its fourth straight game.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The fours straight wins ties a season-high for the Blackhawks as they continue to try and dig themselves out of the huge hole they got in to start the season.

The Blackhawks will look to get that fifth straight win against a Kraken team they beat 4-2 earlier in the season.

The Kraken host the Blackhawks on Monday afternoon looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Seattle lost to the Kings on Saturday, 3-1, which extended its season-long losing streak and kept the team from getting its first win in a month.

The Kraken last won on Dec. 14 when they beat the Sharks 3-1. It has been a tough stretch for Seattle and one it hopes it can finally snap against a streaking Blackhawks team.

