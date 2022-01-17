How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks head to Seattle for the first time ever looking to beat the Kraken for their fifth straight win.

The Blackhawks head on the road to Seattle Monday afternoon coming off one of the most complete games of the year. Chicago shutout the Ducks 3-0 to win its fourth straight game.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The fours straight wins ties a season-high for the Blackhawks as they continue to try and dig themselves out of the huge hole they got in to start the season.

The Blackhawks will look to get that fifth straight win against a Kraken team they beat 4-2 earlier in the season.

The Kraken host the Blackhawks on Monday afternoon looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. 

Seattle lost to the Kings on Saturday, 3-1, which extended its season-long losing streak and kept the team from getting its first win in a month.

The Kraken last won on Dec. 14 when they beat the Sharks 3-1. It has been a tough stretch for Seattle and one it hopes it can finally snap against a streaking Blackhawks team.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
