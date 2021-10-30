How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blackhawks continue to look for their first win of the year when they travel to St. Louis on Saturday night to take on the Blues.
    Author:

    The Blackhawks (0-6-2) lost to the Hurricanes on Friday night to extend their winless streak to eight straight games to start the year. They are one of just two teams without a win on the season, and they will look for their first Saturday against the Blues (5-1-0) in St. Louis.

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Blues Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Blackhawks at Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Friday, Chicago held a 2–1 lead against the undefeated Hurricanes in the first period before they gave up three goals in a five-minute span. They ended up losing 6–3.

    On Saturday, they travel to St. Louis looking for that elusive win as they take on a Blues team that is coming off its first loss of the year.

    The Blues started the season with five straight wins before they lost 4–3 to the Avalanche on Thursday night.

    St. Louis has been one of the better teams in the NHL so far this year and they hope they can continue that on Saturday night when they host the Blackhawks.

    Desperation is in the air for Chicago, but they are going to have to play better if they expect to pick up their first win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17028209
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17041116
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047274
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047651
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy