How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

The Blackhawks continue to look for their first win of the year when they travel to St. Louis on Saturday night to take on the Blues.

The Blackhawks (0-6-2) lost to the Hurricanes on Friday night to extend their winless streak to eight straight games to start the year. They are one of just two teams without a win on the season, and they will look for their first Saturday against the Blues (5-1-0) in St. Louis.

How to Watch Blackhawks at Blues Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

On Friday, Chicago held a 2–1 lead against the undefeated Hurricanes in the first period before they gave up three goals in a five-minute span. They ended up losing 6–3.

On Saturday, they travel to St. Louis looking for that elusive win as they take on a Blues team that is coming off its first loss of the year.

The Blues started the season with five straight wins before they lost 4–3 to the Avalanche on Thursday night.

St. Louis has been one of the better teams in the NHL so far this year and they hope they can continue that on Saturday night when they host the Blackhawks.

Desperation is in the air for Chicago, but they are going to have to play better if they expect to pick up their first win of the year.

