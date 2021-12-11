How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alex DeBrincat and the Blackhawks travel to Toronto on Saturday to take on the Maple Leafs.
    The 14th-place team in the Western Conference will have its work cut out for it in this game as the Blackhawks take on one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the Maple Leafs.

    The Blackhawks currently sit near the bottom of their conference with 22 points and a 10-14-2 record with a goal differential of minus-23, which is second worst in the conference.

    The Blackhawks will face off against the Maple Leafs, who have 38 points on a 18-8-2 record with a goal differential of plus-17.

    Chicago is coming off a 2–0 shutout win against Montreal and Toronto is coming off a 5–3 loss to the Lightning. Still, this will still be an uphill battle for Alex DeBrincat, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Blackhawks.

    This is the second meeting between these two teams. The first, which was in Chicago, saw Toronto come away with a 3–2 win in overtime. Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat got Chicago out to a quick 2–0 lead in the first period. However, John Tavares scored in the second and then David Kampf in the third to tie the game. William Nylander eventually won it for Tornoto in overtime.

