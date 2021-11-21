The Blackhawks look to avoid losing their second straight game when they travel to Vancouver on Sunday night to take on the Canucks.

The Blackhawks had their four-game winning streak snapped om Saturday night when they traveled to Edmonton and got blown out by the Oilers. Chicago gave up four first-period goals and could never recover in their 5-2 loss.

How to Watch Blackhawks at Canucks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The loss dropped the Blackhawks record to 5-10-2 on the year, but after a horrible start to the year, Chicago has been playing much better. The catalyst for the winning streak was better play from their defense, but the Oilers were just too much for them last night.

Sunday night, they head to Vancouver to take on a Canucks team who just snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday when they beat the Jets 3-2.

The win against Winnipeg was just their third in their last 12 games. It improved their record to 6-10-2 but the Canucks have struggled over the last month.

The Canucks did beat the Blackhawks in Chicago earlier this year 4-1. That win over Chicago was the fifth loss for the Blackhawks during its nine-game losing streak to start the season.

Sunday night, the Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column and avenge that earlier season loss.

