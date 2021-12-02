How to Watch Blackhawks at Capitals

The Blackhawks start a three-game road trip on Thursday when they travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Capitals.

The Blackhawks have played much better since they fired head coach Jeremy Colliton after a horrible start to the season. Since then, they have gone 6-3 over their last nine games.

Thursday, though, they look to avoid losing their second straight game when they play a Capitals team coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

Washington led 4-1 going into the third period but gave up four goals to lose 5-4. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and was just the Capitals' second defeat in their last seven games. They have been playing great hockey the whole year, and their meltdown in the third period was shocking.

The good news is they will get right back at it on Thursday night when they take on a Blackhawks team still trying to claw its way out of their early season slump.

