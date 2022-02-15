How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Jets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

These division rivals face off in Winnipeg both trying to get back to their winning ways.

There is not much that separates the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks in the Central Division. This game should be a very close matchup. 

Winnipeg is coming off a huge 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Blake Wheeler was the big star of that game where he notched five points, scoring two goals and three assists. It was a nice bounce back victory after a tough 4-3 overtime loss against the Dallas Stars. 

The Jets are back home after a two-game stint on the road and are clamoring to put consecutive wins together for the first time since the beginning of January. 

How to Watch: Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blackhawks are trying to avoid a repeat performance of their blowout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. They lost 5-1 in a game they let five different players score and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. 

This most recent streak has led to several trade rumors, most notably surrounding Dylan Strome. He has notched 14 points in 13 games, so he would get a lot in return and help this team get back to its winning ways that we are so accustomed to seeing the last decade. 

Both Chicago and Winnipeg will look to gain momentum with a win to get out of this funk. 

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
