The Jets look to remain hot when they host the struggling Blackhawks on Friday night in this primetime NHL matchup.

The Blackhawks finally picked up their first win of the year two games ago but couldn't make it two in a row. They blew a 3-1 lead to the Hurricanes in their 4-3 loss on Wednesday.

How to Watch Blackhawks at Jets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The loss dropped their record to 1-8-2 on the year. Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and Patrick Kane added the other in the loss to the Hurricanes. Chicago played better in the loss, but its defense is still struggling to stop anyone.

On Friday night, it won't be any easier as the Blackhawks take on a Jets team that has won five of its last six and has scored 22 goals in those five wins.

Winnipeg has recovered nicely after dropping its first three games of the year. The offense has come to life during this run of great play. Kyle Connor leads the team in points with 14 and goals with seven.

The hot streak by the Jest has them in a second-place tie with the Wild a point back of the first-place Blues in the Central Division.

