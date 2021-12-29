Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday includes a meeting in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5) and Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Jets sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 33 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 26 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Chicago

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Chicago

Winnipeg and Chicago Stats

The Jets are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 22nd on defense (3.2 against).

On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Jets allow 2.8 (13th).

Winnipeg is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +5 (+0.2 per game).

Chicago is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -28.

On the power play, the Jets have scored 19 goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 21 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 26th in league).

The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 25 (killing off 70.6% of penalties, 30th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's seven goals and 18 assists in 26 games for Chicago add up to 25 total points on the season.

Seth Jones is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 23 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 20 assists in 30 games.

Alex DeBrincat is a key player on offense for Chicago with 17 goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (28.8 per game) while allowing 55 goals (2.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Kevin Lankinen has made 282 total saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage, giving up 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (32 total points), having registered 18 goals and 14 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has accumulated 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists.

Nikolaj Ehlers has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists through 30 games for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 63 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 683 saves (28.5 per game) with a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).

Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage. He has 180 saves (25.7 per game), and has conceded 17 goals (2.4 per game).

Jets Injuries: David Gustafsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Evgeny Svechnikov: Out (Undisclosed)

