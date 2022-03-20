Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL schedule includes the Winnipeg Jets (28-24-10) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (22-31-9) at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Jets are 11th and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

United Center

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Chicago Stats

The Jets are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).

The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (160 in 62 games), and the Jets concede 3.1 (190 in 62).

In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is 0 on the season (17th in NHL).

Chicago is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -51 (-0.8 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

The Jets have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 73 points in 62 games.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 56 games, with 23 goals and 30 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' 48 points this season have come via 24 goals and 24 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1535 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Adam Lowry: Out (COVID-19), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has scored 19 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 49 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 68 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 8.8%.

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 55 total points this season. He has scored 34 goals and added 21 assists in 62 games.

Seth Jones has 40 points so far, including four goals and 36 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 44 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1243 saves and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.