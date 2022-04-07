How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will play on Opening Day at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET, with Corbin Burnes and Kyle Hendricks the starting pitchers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .233 batting average ranked 27th in MLB.

Last season the Brewers scored the 12th-most runs in baseball (738 total, 4.6 per game).

Last year the Brewers ranked 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Cubs ranked 23rd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.

The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).

Brewers Impact Players

Hunter Renfroe finished with a .259 average last season, with 31 home runs and 96 RBI.

Andrew McCutchen collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .334 and a .444 SLG.

Luis Urias finished with a .249 average, 23 home runs and 75 RBI last season.

Willy Adames posted a .262 average with 25 homers and 73 RBI.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.

Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.

Willson Contreras finished last season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .237.

Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cubs - Away 4/8/2022 Cubs - Away 4/9/2022 Cubs - Away 4/10/2022 Cubs - Away 4/11/2022 Orioles - Away 4/12/2022 Orioles - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Brewers - Home 4/8/2022 Brewers - Home 4/9/2022 Brewers - Home 4/10/2022 Brewers - Home 4/12/2022 Pirates - Away 4/13/2022 Pirates - Away

