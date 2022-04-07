How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will play on Opening Day at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET, with Corbin Burnes and Kyle Hendricks the starting pitchers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .233 batting average ranked 27th in MLB.
  • Last season the Brewers scored the 12th-most runs in baseball (738 total, 4.6 per game).
  • Last year the Brewers ranked 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs ranked 23rd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.312).

Brewers Impact Players

  • Hunter Renfroe finished with a .259 average last season, with 31 home runs and 96 RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .334 and a .444 SLG.
  • Luis Urias finished with a .249 average, 23 home runs and 75 RBI last season.
  • Willy Adames posted a .262 average with 25 homers and 73 RBI.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
  • Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished last season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .237.
  • Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/11/2022

Orioles

-

Away

4/12/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
