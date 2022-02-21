How to Watch Avalanche at Bruins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Monday afternoon NHL action, the Avalanche will hit the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

The NHL season will continue forward Monday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup will feature the Avalanche hitting the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

How to Watch the Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering today's game, the Avalanche are 36-9-4 and are one of the top contenders in the league. Colorado has looked dominant on both ends of the ice and they have not slowed down at all. In their last matchup, the Avalanche ended up defeating the Sabres by a final score of 5–3.

On the other side of the ice, the Bruins are legitimate contenders as well at this stage of the year. Boston has compiled a 28-17-4 record and would love to pick up a big win today. Last time out, the Bruins defeated the Senators by a final score of 3–2.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which makes this must-watch hockey.  Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

