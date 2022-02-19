How to Watch Avalanche at Sabres

The Avalanche look to continue off on the right foot on their road trip as they travel to Buffalo where the Sabres are trying to play spoiler.

The Colorado Avalanche just seem unstoppable as of late. While they did lose to the Dallas Stars this week at home 4-1, it always felt like they could get back in at any moment. Especially because they beat the Stars in Dallas 4-0 in just the game before. The loss to the Stars was their first in regulation since Dec. 16 right before the league delayed games for about a week due to health and safety protocols.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Ever since, they have been the best team in hockey and have the most points in the league at 74. They bounced back from their loss against Dallas by starting off their road trip off on the right note in Las Vegas where they shut out the Golden Knights 2-0. The game was close though as no one had scored until the third period.

The Avalanche had one of the best odds to win the cup going into the season and after a slow start offset by many injuries, Colorado are still the favorites. They'll have to get ready for an early start on the East coast to continue their good start on their road trip.

They'll travel to Buffalo where the Sabres are trying to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at home to Ottawa. The Avs will be a tougher opponent but they scored nine goals in their previous two games even if they came at the hands of the Islanders and Canadiens. Look for Buffalo to channel those scoring opportunities at home in this one.

