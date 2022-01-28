How to Watch Avalanche at Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks host the Avalanche on Friday night looking to win their second straight game

The Blackhawks were able to salvage a win in the last game of their three-game road trip Wednesday night. 

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They put an offensive show against the Red Wings, scoring eight goals including a hat trick by Dylan Strome. Chicago needed all of his goals, as the team won 8-5 to snap a four-game losing streak.

One of those losses was to the Avalanche on Monday night. It was the third time this year the two teams have played with Colorado winning all of them.

Friday night they meet again with the Avalanche trying to make it four in a row against the Blackhawks.

Colorado has been red-hot since the calendar turned to 2022. The Avalanche have won eight straight and 13 of their last 14 since the beginning of January.

It has been one of the best stretches of hockey by any team in the NHL this year. It has Colorado 30-8-3 and in first place in the Central Division.

The Avalanche are playing incredible hockey, and Friday they will look to get their ninth straight win to beat Chicago yet again.

Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
