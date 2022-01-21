How to Watch Avalanche at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Central Division-leading Avalanche are red hot heading into Los Angeles to face the Kings on Thursday night.

Winners of 15 of their last 17 games, the Avalanche skate into Los Angeles to face the Kings for the first time this season.

L.A. has struggled a bit of late as they have lost two straight games and won only four of their last 10, but the Kings still trail Vegas by only three points for the Pacific Division lead heading into tonight’s action.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings:

Match Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Avalanche center Nazem Kadri leads the team with 51 points, sitting just four points shy of Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead. Kadri has posted a point in 15 of his last 17 games and had a hand in both goals in Wednesday’s 2-0 over Anaheim scoring his 15th goal of the season and assisting on Samuel Girard’s goal that opened the scoring in the second period.

Winger Mikko Rantanen has scored four goals during Colorado’s current four-game winning streak, bumping his team-high total to 20 on the season.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar leads the team in assists and points and has been stellar on the L.A. power play, posting three goals and eight assists with the man advantage.

L.A. needs to avoid the penalty box if they hope to post a win. The Kings penalty kill ranks 19th in the NHL, stopping 74.1% of their shorthanded opportunities which fits into the Colorado game plan as the Avalanche lead the league with 35 power-play goals.

