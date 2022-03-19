How to Watch Avalanche at Sharks

Colorado is one of the best teams in the NHL and takes on the Sharks on Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche have earned the most points in the entire NHL this season. On Friday night, they’ll look to continue their success in San Jose against the Sharks.

At this point in the season, it’s all about securing playoff positioning.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live Stream: You can stream Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Avalanche are currently the best team in hockey. They are the top team in the Western Conference and sitting atop the Central Division. With 91 points already in the season, they should be a favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Colorado is headlined by five players that have at least 59 points on the season. The leading goal scorer to this point has been Gabriel Landeskog.

On the flip side, the Sharks are one of the worst teams in the West, just now eclipsing the 60-point mark on the season. They’re seventh out of eight teams in the Pacific Division and will not have a real chance to compete in the postseason.

With that in mind, 25-year-old Timo Meier has been spectacular this season and can be a building block for the future. An older team, San Jose will need to acquire more young talent to push for the postseason in the future.

The Sharks will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup following a contest against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

