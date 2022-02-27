How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche goes for their third straight win on Saturday night when they travel to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche take a quick trip to Vegas on Saturday night looking to extend their two-game winning streak. It will be the second time in 10 days that they play in Vegas as they beat the Golden Knights 2-0 on Feb. 16.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado will look to do it again on Saturday as the Avalanche try to extend its lead on the rest of the NHL for most points. They currently sit with 80 points, four more than the Hurricanes who have the second most points.

It has been a great year for the Avalanche and they look like true Stanley Cup threats but want to continue their winning ways against a Golden Knights team that is coming off a bad 3-1 loss to the last-place Coyotes.

The loss to Arizona was their fourth in the last five games and has dropped them to third place in the Pacific Division.

It has continued a trend since Christmas as Vegas is under .500 during that stretch and is really trying to snap out of its funk.

Saturday night won't be easy, though, as they take on the best team in the NHL this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763173
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17761799
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17769418
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
USATSI_15821140
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17748208
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at UNLV

By Adam Childs
48 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy