How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

The Avalanche goes for their third straight win on Saturday night when they travel to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche take a quick trip to Vegas on Saturday night looking to extend their two-game winning streak. It will be the second time in 10 days that they play in Vegas as they beat the Golden Knights 2-0 on Feb. 16.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Colorado will look to do it again on Saturday as the Avalanche try to extend its lead on the rest of the NHL for most points. They currently sit with 80 points, four more than the Hurricanes who have the second most points.

It has been a great year for the Avalanche and they look like true Stanley Cup threats but want to continue their winning ways against a Golden Knights team that is coming off a bad 3-1 loss to the last-place Coyotes.

The loss to Arizona was their fourth in the last five games and has dropped them to third place in the Pacific Division.

It has continued a trend since Christmas as Vegas is under .500 during that stretch and is really trying to snap out of its funk.

Saturday night won't be easy, though, as they take on the best team in the NHL this year.

